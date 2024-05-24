All articles

  3. China Reveals Another New Armed XLUUV: UUV-300


    Flag China Chinese defence exports company Poly Technology has revealed the UUV-300 family of extra-large uncrewwed underwater vehicles (XLUUVs).

    Like submarines and missile boats before, armed UUVs are the next major asymmetrical must-have for smaller navies. This makes this design particularly relevant to the conversation on how naval warfare is changing...
  4. Ukrainian USV armed With R-73/AA-11 ARCHER FrankenSAM

    UPDATED

    Flag Ukraine Footage has emerged, taken from the Russian side, of a Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessel (USV) armed with an improvised air-defense system. This is the first time anything like this has been observed.

    The system uses repurposed air-air missiles in an arrangement often termed a 'FrankenSAM'...
  5. Guide To Ukraine's Long Range Attack Drones

    UPDATED Originally posted Jan 24.

    Flag Ukraine Russia’s use of long range drones, principally the Iranian Shahed type, against Ukraine is well documented. Ukraine too is increasingly using this category of drone.

    This article will focus on the Ukrainian OWA-UAVs which can strike deep into Russia...
  6. World Guide To Large Underwater Drones


    Flag Flag Flag Flag Flag Flag Flag Flag Flag Flag Flag Flag Flag Flag Flag The world of underwater drones (AUVs - autonomous underwater vehicles) is changing rapidly. Within the past 2-3 years more and more navies are seriously developing extra-large vehicles (XLUUVs).

    This article will focus on the most relevant current projects around the world...
  9. OSINT: Identification Of Type-039 Song & Yuan Class Submarines


    Flag China The Type-039A/B Yuan Class submarine is the most numerous, modern and capable Chinese non-nuclear submarine. It is displacing the older Ming and Song classes, and imported KILO class. Since it was first identified in May 2021, the latest Type-039C submarine has moved into the mainstream.

    This analysis, using satellite imagery publicly available on Google Earth, shows that it is possible to positively identify the 'C' model...
