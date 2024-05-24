

The Type-039A/B Yuan Class submarine is the most numerous, modern and capable Chinese non-nuclear submarine. It is displacing the older Ming and Song classes, and imported KILO class. Since it was first identified in May 2021, the latest Type-039C submarine has moved into the mainstream.



This analysis, using satellite imagery publicly available on Google Earth, shows that it is possible to positively identify the 'C' model...

