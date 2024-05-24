An Uncrewed 'narco submarine', based on a fiberglass kayak has been discovered by Italian police.
The Torino Carabinieri reported that the vessel had been tested on a lake....
Overview Of Maritime Drones (USVs) Of The Russo-Ukrainian War, 2022-24
UPDATED
USVs (uncrewed surface vessels) have been under development for navies for some years, but the war in the Black Sea has redefined them.
Ukraine in particular has exploited emerging communications technologies to create effective USVs...
China Reveals Another New Armed XLUUV: UUV-300
Chinese defence exports company Poly Technology has revealed the UUV-300 family of extra-large uncrewwed underwater vehicles (XLUUVs).
Like submarines and missile boats before, armed UUVs are the next major asymmetrical must-have for smaller navies. This makes this design particularly relevant to the conversation on how naval warfare is changing...
Ukrainian USV armed With R-73/AA-11 ARCHER FrankenSAM
UPDATED
Footage has emerged, taken from the Russian side, of a Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessel (USV) armed with an improvised air-defense system. This is the first time anything like this has been observed.
The system uses repurposed air-air missiles in an arrangement often termed a 'FrankenSAM'...
Guide To Ukraine's Long Range Attack Drones
UPDATED Originally posted Jan 24.
Russia’s use of long range drones, principally the Iranian Shahed type, against Ukraine is well documented. Ukraine too is increasingly using this category of drone.
This article will focus on the Ukrainian OWA-UAVs which can strike deep into Russia...
World Guide To Large Underwater Drones
The world of underwater drones (AUVs - autonomous underwater vehicles) is changing rapidly. Within the past 2-3 years more and more navies are seriously developing extra-large vehicles (XLUUVs).
This article will focus on the most relevant current projects around the world...
Timeline of 2022 Ukraine Invasion: War In The Black Sea
UPDATED: First Posted Feb 22 2023
Reflecting on the first year of the war, I am putting together a timeline of the most relevant events in the Black Sea. This should provide a useful overview...
OSINT: Identification Of Type-039 Song & Yuan Class Submarines
The Type-039A/B Yuan Class submarine is the most numerous, modern and capable Chinese non-nuclear submarine. It is displacing the older Ming and Song classes, and imported KILO class. Since it was first identified in May 2021, the latest Type-039C submarine has moved into the mainstream.
This analysis, using satellite imagery publicly available on Google Earth, shows that it is possible to positively identify the 'C' model...
Maximizing Bang For Bucks: Ukraine’s New Low-Cost Strike Drones
How do you turn a length of plastic plumbing pipe, some wood, plastic wrapping and some water bottles into a strategic weapon? Ukraine's growing array of long-range attack drones are evolving to be much cheaper to build.
This may allow much larger and more frequent strikes...
